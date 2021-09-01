Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
January 6 Capitol riot suspect from Falkville nearing plea agreement

Court records show Capitol Police found 11 Molotov cocktails in the back of Lonnie Coffman’s...
Court records show Capitol Police found 11 Molotov cocktails in the back of Lonnie Coffman’s truck parked near the riot at the Capitol.(WBRC)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Falkville was arrested in Washington D.C. on January 6 during the Capitol riots. Now, he’s asking for more time to make a plea agreement.

On September 1, Coffman’s lawyers filed a motion requesting more time to make a decision whether or not Coffman will agree to make a plea deal. According to the documents, Coffman’s team of attorneys has reached an agreement but wants more time to formally file it.

September 1 was the original deadline for him to make the decision. But, the new motion proposes a new deadline of September 8.

Federal agents found multiple weapons inside Coffman’s truck and even homemade explosives. He was indicted on multiple weapons and molotov cocktail charges.

Read the full motion below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

