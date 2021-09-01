Deals
Huntsville City Schools bus rear-ended with students on board Wednesday

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Schools bus with students on board was rear-ended on Wednesday morning.

According to Craig Williams with HCS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Logan Drive and Whittier Road. There were a total of 12 students on the bus at the time of the accident.

No injuries were reported.

