Huntsville City Council member discusses redistricting plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Huntsville City Council are discussing plans to reshape district lines, based on the recent census.

Huntsville is now the biggest city in the state, and along with that comes big changes.

Councilman Bill Kling says the city has added about 25,000 people since the last time redistricting occurred.

I’m told adding council members to keep up with growth and reduce the size of the districts it not a simple process.

It’s a requirement to have minority representation.

Currently two of the five council members are African-American.

“I think the Justice Department is going to be watching carefully to see that we do not do anything that’s going to dilute that minority representation,” said Bill Kling.

As of right now, members of the Huntsville City Council each represent more than 35,000 people.

With more home construction currently underway, and the new census numbers, the number of people each city council member is representing, is skyrocketing, here in the rocket city.

“Well if we add, that means that there would be smaller districts for each city council member and school board member to represent. You could have more contact,’ said Kling.

Redrawing the district boundaries is a numbers game.

If more council members are added, Bill Kling says the 40 percent minority representation needs to remain the same or go up, which could be hard to do.

If you live in Huntsville, and have ideas about redistricting, you can submit a proposal.

“Citizens and community groups can submit redistricting plans to the city council for us to consider,” said Kling.

You have until the end of November to submit your redistricting plan to the city council.

They will review every proposal, and choosing the winning one by the end of the year.

