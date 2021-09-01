Governor Ivey attends Rehau $45 million expansion announcement

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - New jobs are on the way to Cullman County. Automotive supplier Rehau is expanding, and Governor Kay Ivey was there for the announcement on the company’s 25th Anniversary Celebration.

The expansion has a price tag of $45 million. Company leaders say they’re going to build assemblies for the next generation of SUVs. Governor Ivey praised the company for its success and investment.

“They were the first supplier of Mercedes when they arrived 25 years ago, and it’s a credit to both Mercedes and Rehau and this community for being able to do that and still be in business and thriving and growing,” said Ivey.

The nearly $50 million expansion will bring 125 new jobs to the plant.

“This company already has 800 and some odd employees here in Cullman, and adding another 125 I believe it is with this expansion, it’s a sincere compliment to the leadership at the local level here,” said Ivey.

Leaders say the expansion is set to begin soon.

