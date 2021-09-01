Governor Ivey appoints new Limestone County Sheriff

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey appointed Joshua McLaughlin as Limestone County Sheriff on Wednesday morning.

McLaughlin currently serves as the Chief Investigator in the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office.

McLaughlin’s appointment follows the conviction and sentencing of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely who held the job for decades. Blakely was automatically removed from office after his conviction.

Blakey was found guilty on a felony theft and a felony ethics charge and was sentenced to prison, but is currently out on-bond while he tries to overturn that conviction.

Blakely intends to appeal and has asked for a new trial.

A statement from the Governor’s Office says that Joshua McLaughlin has wide-ranging experience in criminal prosecution. McLaughlin also previously worked in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office as a narcotics investigator.

“The people of Limestone County deserve to have total confidence and trust in their elected officials, and I am confident that will be restored with Joshua McLaughlin,” said Governor Ivey in a statement.

McLaughlin’s term begins immediately, Limestone County Coroner Mike West was serving in the interim.

