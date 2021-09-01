Deals
First venue open at Inspiration Landing in Sheffield

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A new concert venue is open in the Shoals. It’s a piece of a $160 million development in the works for Sheffield.

“It’s been a long time coming but we love that,” said Colbert County Tourism President, Susann Hamlin.

Inspiration Landing is starting to come together. Its’ first venue, The Slag, is now open!

“Having this wonderful outdoor venue where music is played almost every weekend, that is just fabulous. When people know they can come here and have great entertainment,” said Hamlin.

The venue is booked all throughout the month of September and October, making officials excited that things are heading in the right direction.

“With The Slag open and operating will demonstrate to any potential tenants that were skeptical about the project that it’s for real and we’re expecting to see any tenants sitting on the fence waiting to see how things will develop will now make a commitment. We expect the development to start to grow very quickly now,” said Sheffield Mayor, Steve Stanley.

Inspiration Landing will one day include a marina, hotels, restaurants and homes.

“We look forward to all the other things that inspiration landing will bring to Colbert county and the Shoals,” said Hamlin.

