Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Drier weather ahead!
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fade away after sunset.  We expect decreasing clouds overnight.   A northerly wind will bring in lower humidity for the rest of the week.  Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s through Friday.  The weekend will be warmer with highs near 90.  Rain and storm chances return Sunday and will likely last through Labor Day.  Another cooldown will move in late next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still breezy with rain ending late tonight
Ida moves through the Tennessee Valley; Share your damage, impact photos
Ricardo Bass
Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville, Decatur homicides
Police searching for homicide suspect after teen found dead in Florence
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
Man charged with second-degree assault in Sheffield
Man charged with shooting, injuring 3-year-old in Sheffield

Latest News

The next 3 days
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Storms again today before a cooler and clearer end to the week
Clearing out today with a beautiful stretch of weather into the holiday weekend!
Isolated storms possible today
Clearing out today with a beautiful stretch of weather into the holiday weekend