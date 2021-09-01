First Alert Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fade away after sunset. We expect decreasing clouds overnight. A northerly wind will bring in lower humidity for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s through Friday. The weekend will be warmer with highs near 90. Rain and storm chances return Sunday and will likely last through Labor Day. Another cooldown will move in late next week.

