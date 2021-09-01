Deals
Disaster relief groups collect donations and provide disaster relief in Louisiana

By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabamians are joining forces to help our neighbors struggling after Ida.

Project Unify in Decatur is a group of volunteers representing a network of area churches. The group shares the singular goal of helping people when disasters strike.

They are currently in Louisiana right now, providing supplies and relief efforts to victims impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“We’ve had people drop off generators obviously because they are without power down there. We’ve had people drop off boxed fans to help with flooding and things like that and grab-and-go snacks because a lot of them don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Youth Evangelist Will Harrub.

Harrub said right now, most people in Louisiana remain without power. Right now, the Project Unify team is focusing on clearing roads.

Disaster relief group Prepare and Respond is also preparing to head to Louisiana on Friday.

“The main thing that we can assist with is debris clean up downed trees. There are a lot of roofs that all of the shingles have been blown off, and tarps have been applied,” said Ronald Jennings, executive board member of PAR.

Most important, team members say the goal is to provide families with hope and prayer to help them on the road to recovery.

“We believe that no matter circumstance of life that you’re in, you have a God, a savior who cares about you, and we try to bring people that good news no matter what stage of life they are in,” said Harrub.

If you would like to donate supplies to families in Louisiana, you may visit Project Unify in Decatur Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can donate to PAR at the link here.

