Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into couple’s car

Man arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle.
Man arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies responded to reports of a shooting in progress call that was reported by a married couple driving on Highway 72 in Gurley on Aug. 29.

According to MCSO, the victim reported that an unknown black male driving an older model SUV with no license plate pulled up next to them and shot into their vehicle as they were traveling down the highway. The couple then ran from the unknown offender.

As they were fleeing they noticed a deputy sheriff along the roadway and stopped to ask for assistance. The couple gave the sheriff’s deputy a description of the offender and his vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies observed damage to the vehicle that appeared to be caused by a projectile, according to MCSO.

Deputies located the offender and his vehicle at the Mapco Gas Station located in the Gurley area. Deputies say, Brandon Michael Rhodes, armed with a handgun, exited his vehicle and was detained by responding deputies.

Rhodes is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, making a terrorist threat, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing government operation and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still breezy with rain ending late tonight
Ida moves through the Tennessee Valley; Share your damage, impact photos
Police searching for homicide suspect after teen found dead in Florence
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
Ricardo Bass
Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville, Decatur homicides
Man charged with second-degree assault in Sheffield
Man charged with shooting, injuring 3-year-old in Sheffield

Latest News

Alabama Connections Academy still enrolling students
Alabama Connections Academy still enrolling students for 21-22 school year
U.S. Space and Rocket Center to require masks inside buildings
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 704K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Athens Utilities Customer Accounts temporarily closing due to COVID-19