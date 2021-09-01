Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into couple’s car

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies responded to reports of a shooting in progress call that was reported by a married couple driving on Highway 72 in Gurley on Aug. 29.

According to MCSO, the victim reported that an unknown black male driving an older model SUV with no license plate pulled up next to them and shot into their vehicle as they were traveling down the highway. The couple then ran from the unknown offender.

As they were fleeing they noticed a deputy sheriff along the roadway and stopped to ask for assistance. The couple gave the sheriff’s deputy a description of the offender and his vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies observed damage to the vehicle that appeared to be caused by a projectile, according to MCSO.

Deputies located the offender and his vehicle at the Mapco Gas Station located in the Gurley area. Deputies say, Brandon Michael Rhodes, armed with a handgun, exited his vehicle and was detained by responding deputies.

Rhodes is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, making a terrorist threat, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing government operation and resisting arrest.

