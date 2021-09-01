Decatur City Schools to dismiss early on Friday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools will dismiss early on Friday to allow their school buildings to be disinfected.

According to DCS, each school will be thoroughly disinfected on Sept. 3 before students return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The early dismissal will allow custodial and maintenance staff to seal and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

Early dismissal times for Friday:

Elementary schools: 11:45 a.m.

Secondary schools: 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.