Decatur City Schools to dismiss early on Friday
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools will dismiss early on Friday to allow their school buildings to be disinfected.
According to DCS, each school will be thoroughly disinfected on Sept. 3 before students return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The early dismissal will allow custodial and maintenance staff to seal and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
Early dismissal times for Friday:
Elementary schools: 11:45 a.m.
Secondary schools: 12:30 p.m.
