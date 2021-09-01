Decatur Church of Christ Minister in New Orleans to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFF) -No power, no water, no gasoline. Those are the conditions many residents in New Orleans are living in and could be for weeks.

The growing concern is the heat index with so many without power and water.

Outreach Minister at Decatur Church of Christ, Cody Michael is assisting in Laplace, Louisiana. He says the heat index was 114 today.

Michael and his crew brought supplies to assist, but have already run out. He says more crews are on the way from Nashville.

Michael says with those supplies his team brought, like generators, residents are getting teary-eyed knowing they will have a fan to sleep with tonight.

“As we go different places people are asking, ya know, if you’ve got a generator, or if you’ve got gas. We set the odometer on the truck. We had a mile and a half long line waiting outside of a gas station because they had just opened it up for gas. They got the first maybe half in and then they ran out of fuel. You have been sitting there all day and you can’t do anything about it,” said Michael.

Michael says if you want to make a monetary donation you can send it to Decatur Church of Christ.

If you have different materials you would like to donate go to Project Unify and find a church closest to you to leave your donations.

