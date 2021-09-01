Clearing out today with a beautiful stretch of weather into the holiday weekend!

Happy Wednesday & Happy September!

We’re on the backside of Ida today as the system continues to push off to the northeast and that means we can expect some clearing as we move throughout the day today. Temperatures this morning are still into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies as winds have turned to the northwest. There will still be a few isolated storms that develop and move in through the middle of the day, but coverage should be isolated. That northwest wind will drive in some drier air throughout the day which will clear things out and keep our temperatures comfortable in the low to mid-80s. It may be breezy at times with gusts up to 15, maybe 20, mph.

Thursday and Friday will be some of the nicest weather we have seen in weeks! Humidity will be nice and low leading to morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s both mornings. Afternoons will provide plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The holiday weekend looks to be spectacular! Sunshine and temperatures into the mid to upper 80s all three days, but there will be an isolated storm chance both Sunday and Monday. However, humidity shouldn’t be astronomical, which makes it feel much more comfortable! Outdoor plans should be all systems go!

