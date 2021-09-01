Authorities searching for missing swimmer at High Falls Park

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Georgia man who was last seen swimming at High Falls Park was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

According to High Falls Park Board President Cody Oliver, 35-year-old Chad Dylan Black, of Dallas, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a red undershirt. Oliver says Black has blond hair and is about 200 pounds.

WAFF is told Black’s friend reported him missing around 3:40 p.m. and notified park staff at 6 p.m.

Oliver said the EMA is attempting to get a drone out because the water has risen. Search crews can’t go into the water at the time, but they are still searching the park.

The search for the missing swimmer was temporarily postponed on Monday due to weather and rising water threats to human safety, according to DeKalb County Deputy EMA Director, Michael Posey.

Statement from DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:

“We urge the public to use extreme caution in and around water in heavy rain and flooding conditions. These waters are very deceptive and fast currents in the surface are hard, if not impossible to see. We never want to have these kinds of calls.”

Fisher Rescue Squad, High Falls Park Staff, The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Geraldine Rescue Squad, Geraldine Fire Department and DeKalb Ambulance Service will resume operations as soon as water levels allow, according to Sheriff Nick Welden.

