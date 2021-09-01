Athens Utilities Customer Accounts temporarily closing due to COVID-19
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Utilities Customer Accounts is closing today through Thursday, Sept. 2, due to COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release, the building will undergo additional sanitization and tentatively reopen on Friday, Sept. 3.
In-person and drive-thru payments will not be available while closed. However, phone, online, kiosk and bank draft payments will be accepted.
There will not be any penalties for non-payment while the office is closed.
