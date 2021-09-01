Deals
Albertville brothers plan to revitalize old Boaz Outlet Mall

By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Outlet Mall was once a shopping destination in northeast Alabama.

Eventually, the crowds stopped coming and the mall closed. But now, two Albertville brothers have a new plan to bring new life to the old mall. It has been vacant for several years, but now brothers Luis and Yontan Reyes are providing a new vision.

Plans call for a Mexican seafood restaurant, pizzeria, party space and rentable office space.

Luis said the goal is to keep more people in the area so they won’t have to travel out of the city for entertainment and dining.

“It’s nothing around here to go to. If you want to go somewhere, you have to go to Birmingham or Huntsville, and I hear from people all the time that say it’s a long way to travel,” he said.

Luis said they have had some delays due to COVID, but said he has all the necessary permits from the city. He said he and his brother plan to open the re-imagined spaces next year.

