Activists respond to William Darby body camera video released

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Reaction is still coming into WAFF after body camera footage from Huntsville Police officers were released.

The video shows Jeffrey Parker’s fatal shooting, from beginning to end.

The shooting happened in 2018, but the video was just released to us last week, by order of a Madison County Judge.

Others are hoping this move, will be the first of many, body-camera videos to be released.

“I was of course was very disturbed by the video, but very hopeful that this will be a trend in the future,” said Adina Peyton.

Peyton’s son, Brad Pugh, was shot and killed by a Huntsville Police Officer after reports of him pointing a gun at officers in the 5 points community.

She wants the public to have access to that video.

“I am just hoping that the body camera will be released for Brad’s case and all of the other cases,” said Peyton.

Community activists who have seen the body camera video from Darby, say it was long over due.

“We pay for the body cam equipment. There is no reason why that body cam footage should not be available to the public, who actually pays and sponsors that,” said Remus Bowden.

Both of the activist WAFF talked with, say the video from Darby being released is a step in the right direction.

“I’m going to air on the side of, this is good news and that this is the way that we’re going to do it in the future. We’re going to be progressive in the body camera release,” said Peyton.

“The reality is, there is more video coverage like that, that has damning information, which of course wont see the light of day. I think there is a reason why we don’t see these as often as we would like to see them,” said Bowden.

