1 dead, 3 injured following three-vehicle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One woman was killed and three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County Tuesday.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lamonda Rose Gifford,34, of Dutton, was fatally injured when the Chevy Suburban she was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Ford Focus.

The driver of the Ford Focus, identified as Michael Anthony, 49, then struck a 2005 Dodge Ram who authorities say was driven by Johnathan Lee Houston, 37.

Gifford was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injures. Daniel Devers, 30, who was a passenger in the Dodge Ram was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. Houston and another passenger in the Dodge Ram sustained minor injuries in the crash but were not transported to the hospital, according to ALEA.

Authorities say the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Alabama 79 near Jackson County 30.

