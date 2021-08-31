Wilson Lock closed to Tennessee River traffic

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency announced traffic on the Tennessee River near Florence has been temporarily stopped.

According to Colbert County EMA, the closure is due to the upstream floating boom wall sinking.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District are assessing damage and developing plans to recover the structure and accommodate river traffic.

The auxiliary lock is currently unavailable for navigation.

