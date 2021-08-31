Deals
Wilson Lock back open to some Tennessee River traffic

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The lock at Wilson Dam is back open for commercial and recreational river traffic.

Investigators with TVA and the Army Corps of engineers are still looking into why a floating wall sank on Tuesday, forcing them to close the lock to traffic.

In the meantime, bigger vessels are getting help from helper boats that will guide them to the lock chamber. However, there are still some restrictions in place.

The owner of Muscle Shoals Marine Services Inc. tells WAFF that what’s happening at Wilson Dam is like traffic backups from an accident on the interstate. And Commercial traffic is just waiting to get through. Traffic will have to move a lot slower until everything gets worked out.

Another important thing to note is there are no safety, environmental or operational impacts to Wilson Dam because of this.

Using high-tech to see under the surface of the water, our Dam Safety engineers use remotely operated underwater...

Posted by Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday, September 2, 2021

