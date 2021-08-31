UNA season opener shifts to Braly Stadium due to impacts of Ida

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UNA Lions will shift the season opener from Louisana to a home game at Braly Stadium instead.

Due to the effects of Hurricane Ida, the game originally scheduled to play on the road against Southeastern Louisiana will now be played this Saturday in Florence.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Braly Stadium.

UNA season ticket holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the game but must call or stop by the UNA Ticket Office between noon on Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday to reserve their seats.

Remaining tickets will be $10 and can be purchased beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the UNA ticket office, or online.

A portion of the game’s proceeds will go to support Southeastern Louisiana University.

