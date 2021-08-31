Deals
Trash Pandas, Smokies games postponed through Wednesday due to positive COVID case

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash pandas have postponed their games until Thursday following a positive COVID-19 case on the opposing team.

The Trash Pandas released a statement announcing a player on the Tennessee Smokies tested positive for COVID.

“We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts,” said a representative from the Trash Pandas.

Tickets from Aug. 31 through Sept. 1 games can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability.

According to the statement, tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas’ ticket office at Toyota Field. Groups with tickets in hospitality areas should contact their sales representative for more information.

The schedule for the remainder of the Trash Pandas-Smokies series will be announced at a later date.

