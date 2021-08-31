Deals
Police searching for homicide suspect after teen found dead in Florence

(123RF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police are searching for a homicide suspect after a teen was found dead on Monday night.

According to FPD, officers found 19-year-old Miguel Adame dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Quail Run Apartments around 11:30 p.m.

A crime scene was established and investigators were called. Authorities are currently searching for the suspect.

Anyone when information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6500.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

