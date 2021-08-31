Deals
Still breezy with rain ending late tonight

By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is still in effect for all counties until 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday, please watch for ponding and puddles on the roads for the evening commute.

The severe weather threat with Ida will mainly be to the east into Georgia and the Carolinas through the day today. Wind gusts over 20 miles per hour will linger through the evening and overnight hours with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with wrap-around rain showers tapering off by daybreak.

Skies will gradually clear into the afternoon leaving us sunny and comfortable with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Thursday and Friday will be some of the best days we have seen in Summer 2021 with low humidity, sunny skies and no chance of rain.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Labor Day weekend also looks fantastic with more sunshine and temps in the middle 80s, a few showers may be possible on Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

