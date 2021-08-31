Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

State Rep. Will Dismukes pleads not guilty to theft charges

Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes faces charges of first-degree theft of property.
Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes faces charges of first-degree theft of property.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree theft of property charges.

Circuit Judge Brooke Reid denied his request to change venues.

Dismukes, R-Prattville, was indicted by a Montgomery grand jury in June. He is accused of stealing more than $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. The report alleges that he took flooring materials and other construction materials from the business.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the reported theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, before Dismukes ran for public office. An investigation was launched after a complaint was filed in May 2020.

The charges are not related to his work in public office.

Dismukes, who represents House District 88. is still listed in the state Legislature. He previously told WSFA 12 News, “I will not be resigning from my House seat because I have done nothing wrong.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still breezy with rain ending late tonight
Ida moves through the Tennessee Valley; Share your damage, impact photos
Police searching for homicide suspect after teen found dead in Florence
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
Ricardo Bass
UPDATE: Decatur police arrest murder suspect wanted for both Huntsville and Decatur homicides
Police lights.
3-year-old shot, injured in Sheffield

Latest News

Former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Request for new trial filed for Mike Blakely; What happens next
Old Boaz Mall
Albertville brothers plan to revitalize old Boaz Outlet Mall
Double murder suspect arrested, Hurricane evacuees and relief, Updates on convicted former...
Tuesday night's newscast at 10
Locals in Decatur helping with Hurricane Ida relief
Locals in Decatur helping with Hurricane Ida relief
Limestone County's convicted former Sheriff is requesting a new trial
Limestone County's convicted former Sheriff is requesting a new trial