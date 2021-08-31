Second juvenile arrested in 2021 Florence homicide

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Aug. 30, 2021, Florence police charged a juvenile with capital murder after a teenager was found dead. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder.

According to FPD, officers found 19-year-old Miguel Adame dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Quail Run Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Through further investigation, a juvenile was arrested and charged with Adame’s murder Wednesday night and is being taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Both suspects are juveniles and the names will not be released. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials with the Florence Police Department say ALEA and the Florence-Lauderdale County SWAT Team helped throughout the investigation that led to the arrest.

