Redistricting public hearings set to start Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting this week the Alabama Legislature Joint Reapportionment Committee will conduct hearings around the state to receive public comments on future Congressional, Legislative and State Board of Education districts.

A process known as redistricting occurs every ten years when the Alabama Legislature redraws districts using information from the most recent census. This process corrects population shifts among districts that may have happened, according to the Alabama Legislature.

This year’s hearings will be held in a total of 27 counties located across the state. Hearings in Madison County are set to begin on Sept. 1.

Information from the hearings will be released on the Alabama Legislative website and will be made available for legislators to consider as they draw new district boundaries.

Some districts may become larger while others may become smaller as a result of redistricting. Community members and public officials are invited to attend the hearing to express their opinions.

Dates and times for public hearings are listed below:

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. - Drake State Lecture Hall and Cafetorium

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. - Northwest-Shoals Hospitality House Shoals campus

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. - Calhoun Health Sciences Building

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. - Northeast Alabama Theater Auditorium

Thursday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. - Snead State Fielder Auditorium Administration Building

Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. - Wallace-Hanceville Auditorium Main Campus

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.