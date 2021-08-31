Deals
Police charge suspect with capital murder after teen found dead in Florence

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police have charged someone with capital murder after a teenager was found dead on Monday night.

According to FPD, officers found 19-year-old Miguel Adame dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Quail Run Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Through further investigation, a juvenile was arrested and charged with Adame’s murder Wednesday night and is being taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Since he is underage, his name is not being released.

Officials with the Florence Police Department say ALEA and the Florence-Lauderdale County SWAT Team helped throughout the investigation that led to the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

