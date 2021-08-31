Deals
Phones down at Limestone County Sheriff’s Office; Call 256-321-2367

((Source: WAFF))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing phone issues and is asking the community to call an alternate number.

Monday night, officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they’re experiencing phone line issues and have reported for repairs.

Instead, please call 256-321-2367.

Deputies say they can only answer one call at a time and are asking people to be patient as they work around this issue,

