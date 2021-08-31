Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

North Alabama electric companies on standby to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local electric crews from the Tennessee Valley are preparing to help in Louisiana as storms hit.

On Monday, there was a statewide call with local electric companies to discuss whether or not they need to deploy crews to Louisiana.

As of right now, North Alabama Electric Cooperative is on standby to go to Louisiana. More than a million people are without power there from Hurricane Ida.

When it made landfall, trails of destruction are now left through the state.

To offer assistance and help restore power, North Alabama Electric Cooperative General Manager Bruce Purdy said they are getting equipment and staff together to be ready to deploy.

“You have to make sure that you have gas and fuel, gas and fuel are important. You have to make sure that you have the material on hand and make sure that your satellite warehouses are stocked just in case you need larger materials,” said Purdy.

Purdy said he will know by Tuesday afternoon if crews will be deployed, after assessing damage and power outages. A DeKalb spokesperson said they would know if they were sending help by Wednesday. Guntersville, Scottsboro, Sand Mountain and Arab companies are all on standby.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Employee found dead after possible accident at Von Braun Center
Ida Impacts
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida impacts for Tennessee Valley Monday & Tuesday
Hurricane Ida's Track
Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida
Huntsville area Bojangles to stay open during company-wide temporary closures
Huntsville area Bojangles to stay open during company-wide temporary closures
Huntsville police searching for theft, burglary suspect in Madison.
Huntsville police seeking help to identify theft, burglary suspect

Latest News

Huntsville Marriott
Local hotels prepare for Hurricane Ida evacuees
Phones down at Limestone County Sheriff’s Office; Call 256-321-2367
Housing shortage leaves buyers searching for a home
Housing shortage leaves buyers searching for a home
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 694K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases