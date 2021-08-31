North Alabama electric companies on standby to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local electric crews from the Tennessee Valley are preparing to help in Louisiana as storms hit.

On Monday, there was a statewide call with local electric companies to discuss whether or not they need to deploy crews to Louisiana.

As of right now, North Alabama Electric Cooperative is on standby to go to Louisiana. More than a million people are without power there from Hurricane Ida.

When it made landfall, trails of destruction are now left through the state.

To offer assistance and help restore power, North Alabama Electric Cooperative General Manager Bruce Purdy said they are getting equipment and staff together to be ready to deploy.

“You have to make sure that you have gas and fuel, gas and fuel are important. You have to make sure that you have the material on hand and make sure that your satellite warehouses are stocked just in case you need larger materials,” said Purdy.

Purdy said he will know by Tuesday afternoon if crews will be deployed, after assessing damage and power outages. A DeKalb spokesperson said they would know if they were sending help by Wednesday. Guntersville, Scottsboro, Sand Mountain and Arab companies are all on standby.

