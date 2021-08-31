Deals
Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be open for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game officials announced the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be open for its two marquee games slated for Labor Day Weekend.

With the stadium roof open, fans will not be required to wear masks in any open-air areas of the venue including the seating bowl, concourses and suites with doors to the open air. However, mask wearing is still strongly encouraged throughout the stadium and will be required in any enclosed spaces including the club spaces, press box, retail store and other enclosed rooms.

This policy will be in effect for both the (1) Alabama vs. (14) Miami game Sept. 4 and the Louisville vs. (25) Ole Miss game Sept. 6. This will mark the first college football games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the roof open.

“Our policy decisions were made after careful consideration and discussions with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and our participating teams,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “These protocols are consistent with all other recent events hosted at the stadium, and fan response has been very positive.”

