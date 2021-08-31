Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Man admits to setting Athens motel room on fire

Robert Ledbetter
Robert Ledbetter(APD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested after he told police he set fire to an Athens motel room Tuesday morning.

Athens police say they were called to the Budget Inn on US 31 South about a fire in one of the rooms. When an officer arrived just after 3:30 a.m., he was told the person renting the room set fire to a sheet and the curtains inside. However, the suspect left before police got there.

Later that morning, an officer found Robert Ledbetter at the Circle K gas station near US 31 and Pryor Street. That’s when Ledbetter confessed to police he set the room on fire. He was arrested for first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Ledbetter was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida Threat Areas
Ida moves through the Tennessee Valley; Share your damage, impact photos
Police lights.
Employee found dead after possible accident at Von Braun Center
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Arab
Police searching for homicide suspect after teen found dead in Florence
Marshall County inmate facing child pornography charges dies from COVID-19

Latest News

The roadway across Wilson Dam will be closed until the fall.
Wilson Lock closed to Tennessee River traffic
Police lights.
3-year-old shot, injured in Sheffield
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 699K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Trash Pandas, Smokies games postponed through Wednesday due to positive COVID case