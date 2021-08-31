Man admits to setting Athens motel room on fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested after he told police he set fire to an Athens motel room Tuesday morning.

Athens police say they were called to the Budget Inn on US 31 South about a fire in one of the rooms. When an officer arrived just after 3:30 a.m., he was told the person renting the room set fire to a sheet and the curtains inside. However, the suspect left before police got there.

Later that morning, an officer found Robert Ledbetter at the Circle K gas station near US 31 and Pryor Street. That’s when Ledbetter confessed to police he set the room on fire. He was arrested for first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

Ledbetter was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

