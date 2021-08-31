Hurricane Katrina survivor talks talks about weather impacts as Hurricane Ida hits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast yesterday, exactly 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina.

It claimed more than 18,000 lives, cost billions and if you lived through it you’ll never forget it.

”I have seen deceased people. I have seen people stuck on their roofs. People trapped in houses. It was like a war zone,” said Katrina survivor, Thomas Hall.

Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina, and those memories are still vivid. The Halls have since planted roots in Huntsville.

“We were living in Kentucky and decided to get a little closer to home, but not go all the way. Of course... hurricanes,” said Jenna.

Jenna remembers her father’s 37 years as a Homicide detective for the New Orleans Police Department. She says Ida seems way too similar.

“This is no different from Katrina. I know my dad said he was having flashbacks. He has PTSD from it really bad. I mean he was in the helicopters with the National Guard and people were shooting at him. He was pulling corpses out of water,” said Jenna.

She says those in the middle of the devastation will need help for days, months, and years to come.

“There is going to be so much work. They are going to need the help. They are going to need skilled tradesmen, people that know how to build, rebuild. Any kind of donations I read where there is not a lot of food and clothing,” said Jenna.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.