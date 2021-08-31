First Alert Weather Day: Rainfall & storms from Ida bring tornado and flooding threat today

Happy Tuesday! Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the remnants of Ida moving through the Valley.

We have been dealing with storms from Ida all night as the remnant bands have been pushing through the Tennessee Valley. Storms will continue to be a possibility through the morning and into the middle of the day until the center of Ida fully moves to our north. The strongest storms will bring the potential of strong wind gusts of 50+ as well as an embedded tornado. Heavy rainfall will be likely as well, with storm totals being between 2 to 4 inches for nearly everyone, and localized totals of 5 to 6 inches are possible as well. The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 am Wednesday. Wind gusts all day will range from 20 to 30 mph as the system presses through, but the strongest winds are likely to occur in the Shoals and Northwest Alabama where the center of the storm will be.

Because of the clouds and the rain, we are expecting temperatures this afternoon to stay cooler than normal, staying in the low to mid 70s. As the center of the storm fully passes by midafternoon, the wind will turn from the southeast to the northwest. As that happens our storm coverage will dimmish and drier air will filter in. Scattered storms will still be possible overnight tonight into Wednesday. The first half of Wednesday looks to bring scattered storms, but from there we will dry up and clear out, with sunshine to stick around into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay mild, with lower humidity for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

