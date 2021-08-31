Deals
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closed after an employee dies from COVID-19

Melissa Wilkerson
Melissa Wilkerson(DCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is closed after an employee died from COVID-19.

The department announced Tuesday that Melissa Wilkerson died while she was sick with the virus. According to Deputy Tyler Pruitt, Wilkerson worked as the front office clerk for 32 years.

Today, we are saddened to announce the passing of Melissa Wilkerson due to COVID-19. Melissa had served the people of...

Posted by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

“Melissa was very loved by her family and her Sheriff’s Office family. Please keep them in your prayers,” officials with the department posted.

Due to other COVID cases in the building, WAFF is told the Sheriff’s Office will remain closed until further notice. You can call 256-845-3801 to make any reports. Pistol permits can be processed online.

