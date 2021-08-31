3-year-old shot, injured in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to reports of a toddler who was shot and injured in Sheffield on Tuesday.

According to the Sheffield Police chief, officers are investigating a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy that occurred at Blake Apartments around 10:30 a.m.

Police say a bullet entered and exited the lower calf of his leg. The victim was transported to Helen Keller Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injures. Police have not confirmed if this incident is accidental or not.

Authorities tell WAFF they do not have a person of interest in custody at this time.

