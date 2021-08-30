Wanted man arrested in Jackson County after days-long manhunt

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After almost a week-long search, a wanted man from Walker County was arrested.

Adam Ruiz led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties Sunday night. Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office say they were on a manhunt for Ruiz in the Stevenson area near Chattanooga, Tennessee. Deputies say Ruiz left his car near the I-17 bridge and ran.

On Friday, Ruiz was spotted at Crow Creek in Stevenson with someone and tried to swim away. Deputies arrested him and took him into custody just before 4 p.m.

Authorities on the scene in Stevenson when Adam Ruiz was arrested (WAFF)

Ruiz is wanted out of Walker County for assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stevenson Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, ALEA and members of the Tennessee Drug Task Force all took part in the search.

