Volunteer groups from the Valley have deployed to help with Ida

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Volunteers from several organizations in the Tennessee Valley have packed up their vehicles, loaded up trailers and are currently on their way to help people impacted by Ida in Mississippi and Louisiana.

By now, you have seen some of the damage Ida has caused in states along the gulf. But, it didn’t take long for people to jump into action.

“We got eight people on our way to Louisiana right now. Part of our team lives in Louisiana, they tried to evacuate, they had to hunker down in their homes,” said Decatur Church of Christ Outreach Minister Cody Michael.

Because of the scale of damage in Louisiana and the flooding, members of the Decatur Church of Christ plan to stay in Louisiana for several days and they’ll also make several trips.

“We’re staying in Louisiana until Thursday, and then we’ll coming back up to restock our trailer and then we’ll go back down Sunday night. That kind of gives us a chance is somebody wants to make donations, they have this week to do so,” said Michael.

Members of the Red Cross also have boots on the ground.

“I have been deployed to the Operational Headquarters for the Mississippi disaster Relief efforts,” said Khris Anderson.

Anderson is currently in Mobile, but her team will be on the move once the storm passes and needs are assessed.

“We have supplies stationed all over, from North Mississippi to South Mississippi and certainly in our area of North Alabama,” said Anderson.

If you want to make a donation to help the people impacted by this storm, check out the following links:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.