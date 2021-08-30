Shooting investigation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police responded to reports of a shooting at Marathon gas station on Highway 31 near Cedar Lake Road Sunday afternoon.

When officers with the Decatur Police Department arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. they located a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital to receive treatment for his injury.

During the investigation, police determined the shooting occurred after a dispute involving a personal relationship, according to DPD.

The suspect was detained for questioning. Police say his charges are pending. Officers believe this is an isolated incident.

There are no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.