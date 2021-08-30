Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Arab

MARSHALL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County woman was hit and killed by a car on Sunday night.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 35-year-old Hollie Renea Perez, of Union Grove, was struck by a 2012 GMC Sierra at approximately 8 p.m. 72-year-old Phillip Taylor, of Joppa, was driving the GMC at the time of the crash.

According to ALEA, Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. WAFF is told the crash occurred on Hulaco Road near Arab.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.