Marshall County inmate facing child pornography charges dies from COVID-19

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County inmate who was serving time in prison for child pornography charges has died from COVID-19.

According to deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Campbell died at Marshall Medical Center North on Friday, Aug. 27.

Campbell was booked into the Marshall County Correctional Facility with one count of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography on July 30.

WAFF is told one inmate remains in the Marshall Medical Center but is not on a ventilator. Another inmate, who was once on a ventilator, is showing improvements at Huntsville Hospital.

“The Marshall County Correction Facility is doing everything we can to minimize exposure of the Covid virus among inmates and employees,” said Sheriff Phil Sims. “We are following all CDC guidelines available to us to include issuing wearing mask, around the clock healthcare, monitoring inmates for symptoms, handwashing, hand sanitizer, social distancing the best we can, and taking temperatures.”

Currently, one-third of the inmate population has been vaccinated, according to deputies. On August 27, the nursing staff administered the 45 vaccination shots to inmates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.