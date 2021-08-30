Deals
Manhunt underway in Jackson County for suspect involved in multi-county chase

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A manhunt is currently underway for a suspect who led law enforcement officers on a chase through several counties.

Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office say they are on a manhunt for Adam Ruiz in the Stevenson area near Chattanooga, Tennessee. Deputies say Ruiz abandoned his vehicle near the I-17 bridge.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stevenson Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, ALEA and members of the Tennessee Drug Task Force are currently searching an area near the Tennessee River.

According to deputies, Ruiz is wanted out of Walker County for assaulting a woman.

If you have any information on Ruiz’s whereabouts you are asked to call the police.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

