Madison County organizations preparing for Ida

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The remnants of Ida are expected to impact some people in the Tennessee Valley. Employees with Huntsville Utilities and crews with Madison County are making preparations now, for severe weather.

When it comes to employees at Huntsville Utilities, it’s all hands on deck. All crews are on stand-by for Monday, August 30th.

Strong winds from a storm can toss power poles and trees like toothpicks. But, instead of sending crews to areas already impacted by Ida, like in Louisiana, Huntsville Utilities are keeping all of their lineman in the Valley, until after the storm passes.

Employees who work for Madison County are also on standby ready to assist.

It’s also important for you to know where the closest storm shelter is and when the doors will open.

”Well, right now we’re focused on our service area. obviously our first responsibility is to our customers and the storm track is coming this way,” said Huntsville Utilities Communications Director Joe Gehrdes.

“Our storm shelters will open when the tornado watch starts. We want to make sure that everybody has a chance. With a hurricane coming, you never know when the tornados are going to blow off of it. Hopefully we won’t have any and wont need it,’ said Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

A lot of crews who work for the county are taking home trucks and chainsaws so they can respond to areas impacted by Ida, as fast as possible.

Leaders are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

