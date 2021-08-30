Ida moving inland; Impacts for Tennessee Valley Monday & Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - August 29, 2021 7:00 PM CDT: Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana Sunday afternoon as a major Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. As of Sunday evening, Ida has started to weaken as it moves inland but is still producing damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and several tornado warnings have been issued for areas of rotation in the outer rain bands.

Ida Forecast (WAFF)

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. Ida is a Category 4 with the potential to become a Category 5. (WAFF 48)

Ida will bring heavy rainfall to the Gulf Coast and inland as it climbs north through Louisiana and Mississippi before pushing into Alabama and Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.

Impacts for the Tennessee Valley

Ida Impacts (WAFF)

While we are still a day away from our largest impacts here in North Alabama, it is still a great time to get prepared and develop a plan for your family!

The main impact for the Tennessee Valley currently looks to be more significant rainfall, especially if the track stays close to where it currently is. Rainfall totals could be between 2 to 4 inches across much of North Alabama, with the heaviest rain more likely to fall to the west of I-65. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most counties through 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday.

Ida Forecast Rainfall (WAFF)

Flash Flood Watch (WAFF)

Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS! The threat for severe weather associated with Ida will begin on Monday afternoon and will linger through early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible across North Alabama along with the threat of damaging wind gusts, embedded tornadoes and flash flooding. We may be under a Tornado Watch at some point Monday and Tuesday as the environment will be highly sheared supporting tornadic development.

Ida Threat Areas (WAFF)

Ida Wind Gusts (WAFF)

The 48 First Alert Weather Team will continue to examine the latest trends keep you up to date with updates all weekend long. Make sure you have the 48 First Alert Weather App (Available for Apple and Android) for the latest video updates and track!

-WAFF 48 Weather Team: Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis, Meteorologist Brandon Spinner, Meteorologist Eric Burke and Meteorologist Abigail Degler

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.