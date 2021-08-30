Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely requests a new trial

Former sheriff Mike Blakely
Former sheriff Mike Blakely(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is asking for a new trial after he was convicted of theft and ethics charges.

According to a motion filed on August 30, the former sheriff who served longer than 30 years is requesting a new trial after he was sentenced to 36 months in jail.

Blakely was originally sentenced to 36 months of confinement followed by two years of unsupervised probation following his conviction. However, that two-year probation term has since been eliminated from his sentence

READ MORE: Former Limestone Co. Sheriff sentenced to 36 months in jail

The new motion states a long list of reasons why Blakely’s team believes the court made mistakes throughout his trial including closing the courtroom to the media for a day and a half, violating Blakely’s right to a public trial.

The list goes on to claim improper charges of the Fair Campaign Practices Act, violations of testimonies heard in court, denying a mistrial and more.

You can read the full motion below.

Blakely was immediately removed from office after his conviction, Limestone County Coroner Mike West is serving as interim Sheriff until the Governor selects a replacement for the remainder of Blakely’s term.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Employee found dead after possible accident at Von Braun Center
Ida Impacts
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida impacts for Tennessee Valley Monday & Tuesday
Hurricane Ida's Track
Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida
Huntsville area Bojangles to stay open during company-wide temporary closures
Huntsville area Bojangles to stay open during company-wide temporary closures
Huntsville police searching for theft, burglary suspect in Madison.
Huntsville police seeking help to identify theft, burglary suspect

Latest News

Electric companies on standby during severe weather
Electric companies on standby during severe weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Ida impacts tonight & Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Ida impacts tonight & Tuesday
Crews on standby for Hurricane Ida in the Shoals
Crews on standby for Hurricane Ida in the Shoals
When it comes to employees at Huntsville Utilities, it’s all hands on deck.
Madison County organizations preparing for Ida