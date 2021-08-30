FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Ida impacts tonight & Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Ida will continue to track north/northeast and will bring us the potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting this afternoon.

Wind gusts will pick up late Monday evening overnight into Tuesday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible. Rain and storm coverage will increase significantly overnight into Tuesday with the threat of severe weather from Ida’s outer bands. Severe thunderstorms with torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible along with the threat of embedded tornadoes in the bands. These tropical tornadoes are often short-lived in nature, but can spin up rapidly. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight as this is an overnight event.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee counties. Keep checking back for the latest impacts on Ida or-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App. Expect frequent updates and Facebook LIVE coverage during the worst of the storms late Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday morning with highs in the lower 80s. Sunny and dry weather is forecast for Thursday through Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to low 90s. An early look at Labor Day Monday shows the chance for isolated showers and highs in the middle 80s.

