FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida impacts for Tennessee Valley Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS!

The threat for severe weather associated with Ida that began on Monday afternoon and will linger through early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible across North Alabama along with the threat of damaging wind gusts, embedded tornadoes and flash flooding. We may be under a Tornado Watch at some point Tuesday as the environment will be highly sheared supporting tornadic development.

Wind gusts will pick up late Monday evening overnight into Tuesday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible. Rain and storm coverage will increase significantly overnight into Tuesday with the threat of severe weather from Ida’s outer bands. Severe thunderstorms with torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible along with the threat of embedded tornadoes in the bands. These tropical tornadoes are often short-lived in nature, but can spin up rapidly. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight as this is an overnight event.

Spin-up tornado risk (WAFF)

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee counties. Keep checking back for the latest impacts on Ida or-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App. Expect frequent updates and Facebook LIVE coverage during the worst of the storms late Monday and Tuesday.

Ida Threat Areas (WAFF)

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana Sunday afternoon as a major Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. As of Sunday evening, Ida has started to weaken as it moves inland but is still producing damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and several tornado warnings have been issued for areas of rotation in the outer rain bands. Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression.

Ida Forecast (WAFF)

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. Ida is a Category 4 with the potential to become a Category 5. (WAFF 48)

Impacts for the Tennessee Valley

Ida Impacts (WAFF)

Rainfall from Ida will be heavy. Here is a look at potential rainfall through Wednesday. Some spots may be near 6 inches. (WAFF 48)

All counties in North Alabama and Tennessee are included in the Flash Flood Watch thru Wednesday morning. (WAFF 48)

Ida Wind Gusts (WAFF)

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday morning with highs in the lower 80s. Sunny and dry weather is forecast for Thursday through Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to low 90s. An early look at Labor Day Monday shows the chance for isolated showers and highs in the middle 80s.

