FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida impacts for Tennessee Valley Monday & Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS!

The threat for severe weather associated with Ida will begin on Monday afternoon and will linger through early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible across North Alabama along with the threat of damaging wind gusts, embedded tornadoes and flash flooding. We may be under a Tornado Watch at some point Monday and Tuesday as the environment will be highly sheared supporting tornadic development.

Ida made landfall as a category 4 Hurricane in Louisiana yesterday afternoon, and now the storm moves inland towards the Tennessee Valley. Ida was downgraded to a Tropical Storm with the National Hurricane Center’s 4 AM update Monday. We are quiet this morning and should stay that way through the first half of the day, but by the afternoon and into the evening we will really begin to see some impacts from Ida. Wind from the south southeast will ramp up through the midday and bring gusts by the evening. Heavy rain will push in with the outer bands as well. Storms really start to pick up after 5 or 6 p.m. this evening and will ramp up overnight.

The biggest impacts look to start after midnight Tuesday and last through early Wednesday morning. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all Valley due to heavy rain potential. Areas could see two to four inches of rain, with some localized amounts of five to six inches possible as well. Storms overnight Tuesday will have the potential to be strong, with gusts of wind and possible spin-up tornadoes. This is because the center of Ida will likely pass just to our northwest. Expect a rainy and stormy day for much of Tuesday with gusts of wind of 30 to 40 mph possible as well. Temperatures Tuesday will be into the low to mid-70s. We will see most of this clear out by Wednesday morning with lingering storms just to the east of I-65. From there we will clear back up and warm-up for the holiday weekend.

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana Sunday afternoon as a major Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. As of Sunday evening, Ida has started to weaken as it moves inland but is still producing damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and several tornado warnings have been issued for areas of rotation in the outer rain bands.

Impacts for the Tennessee Valley

The main impact for the Tennessee Valley currently looks to be more significant rainfall, especially if the track stays close to where it currently is. Rainfall totals will likely be between 2 to 4 inches across much of North Alabama. Localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible for those that see the strongest storms. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all counties that we cover through 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday.

