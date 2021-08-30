First Alert Weather Day: Hurricane Ida impacts begin today with storms, strong winds, & heavy rain

Happy Monday! Today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days due to Hurricane Ida impacts here in North Alabama.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana yesterday afternoon and now the storm moves inland towards the Tennessee Valley. We are quiet this morning and should stay that way through the first half of the day, but by the afternoon and into the evening we will really begin to see some impacts from Ida. Wind from the south southeast will ramp up through the midday and bring gusts by the evening. Heavy rain will push in with the outer bands as well. Storms really start to pick up after 5 or 6pm this evening and will ramp up overnight.

The biggest impacts look to start after midnight Tuesday and last through early Wednesday morning. A Flash Flood Watch is out for much of the Valley due to heavy rain potential. Areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some localized amounts of 5 to 6 inches possible as well. Storms overnight Tuesday will have the potential to be strong, with gusts of wind and possible spin-up tornadoes. This is because the center of Ida will likely pass just to our northwest. Expect a rainy and stormy day for much of Tuesday with gusts of wind of 30 to 40 mph possible as well. Temperatures Tuesday will be into the low to mid 70s. We will see most of this clear out by Wednesday morning with lingering storms just to the east of I-65. From there we will clear back up and warm up for the holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

