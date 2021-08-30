Deals
Alabama emergency crews on standby

By Kellie Miller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Power crews in Huntsville are on standby and ready to head south. There are vehicles lined up at Mid City in Huntsville.

The company is originally from Michigan. Employees are taking a pit stop in the Rocket City before they deploy to the Gulf Coast.

EMA officials are warning, severe weather in our state is a possibility, especially near waterways. In fact, the EMA says this storm could have similar effects in our state as Hurricane Katrina. Widespread rain, flooding and tornadoes are all a possibility.

In Fort Morgan, waters are already rising, trash cans toppled, and one street flooded. The Riverfront in Montgomery is also an area of concern as it’s been prone to flooding in the past.

Here in north Alabama, we expect significant rainfall and possibly strong wind gusts in the next few days.

With possible tornados, the EMA also wants all Alabamians to have at least two methods of receiving severe weather warnings. A weather radio with extra batteries is vital.

Make sure you download the 48 First Alert Weather App to stay updated on the latest developments from our First Alert Weather Team.

