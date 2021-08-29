Sunday Morning Forecast

Deals
Hurricane Ida
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days.

Ida is now a category 4 Hurricane and projected to make landfall sometime Sunday. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings the center of the storm through the Tennessee Valley Monday into Tuesday night after a Louisiana landfall.

The main concerns for us at home are heavy rain, wind gusts over 45 mph and tropical tornadoes. These currently look like Tuesday morning into Tuesday night. Rainfall totals could get close to six inches in many areas Tuesday into Wednesday.  This would increase the threat for flash flooding and river flooding in the Tennessee Valley.

Keep checking back for updates throughout the weekend.  If the storm moves in faster we could also see a higher threat for wind damage from the storm. The weekend in the Tennessee Valley will be mostly dry and hot ahead of the hurricane.  Highs will be in the lower 90s with a few isolated showers and storms.

